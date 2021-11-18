State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco Sells 363 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $18,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85.

State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.44. 937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.