State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

