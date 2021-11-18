State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.