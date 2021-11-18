State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.52 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.