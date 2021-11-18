State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 597.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.08 and a 52-week high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

