State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,256 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

