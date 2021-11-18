State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,899 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of CLX opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

