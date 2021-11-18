State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $299.81 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

