State Street Corp Acquires 32,796 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Shoe Carnival worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

