State Street Corp Acquires 58,221 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.25% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 189,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $676.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.