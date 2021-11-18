State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.76% of National Presto Industries worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.64.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

