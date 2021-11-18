State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.97% of TransMedics Group worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 168.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $4,415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 292.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TMDX stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 7.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $662.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

