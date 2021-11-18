State Street Corp Decreases Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,377 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.64% of SiriusPoint worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

SPNT opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.