State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.43% of Neenah worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Neenah by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Neenah by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neenah by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $845.66 million, a P/E ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

