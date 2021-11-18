State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.51% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 412,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,446.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.