State Street Corp Has $26.82 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.81% of Ladder Capital worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 2.16. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

