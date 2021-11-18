State Street Corp Has $27.08 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.67% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $981.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

