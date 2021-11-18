State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.22% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $876.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

