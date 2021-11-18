State Street Corp Purchases 19,325 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.08% of HealthStream worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HSTM opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $814.93 million, a P/E ratio of 112.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

