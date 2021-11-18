State Street Corp Purchases 216,843 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.86% of WisdomTree Investments worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

WETF opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $975.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

