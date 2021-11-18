State Street Corp Purchases 25,906 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of Veritiv worth $27,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

NYSE VRTV opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.