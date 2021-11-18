State Street Corp Purchases 58,783 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.58% of SI-BONE worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.