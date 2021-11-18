State Street Corp Raises Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of XPEL worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in XPEL by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in XPEL by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $1,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XPEL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

