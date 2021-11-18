State Street Corp Sells 419,287 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914,014 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 419,287 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.68% of Fossil Group worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 328.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $808.75 million, a PE ratio of 517.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

