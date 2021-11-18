StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 57.7% in October

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 186,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,930. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.45. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.