Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.90 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and approximately $856.73 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00091515 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,586 coins and its circulating supply is 24,276,097,692 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.