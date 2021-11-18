STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,841. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of STE opened at $231.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

