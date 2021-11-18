stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Hits $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.