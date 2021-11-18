Steven H. Collis Sells 11,664 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.49. 592,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

