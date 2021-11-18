Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Price Target to C$11.50

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,399. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

