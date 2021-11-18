Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 8,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.