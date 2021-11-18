Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.20

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS LCRTF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
About Leucrotta Exploration
