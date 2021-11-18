Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.20

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LCRTF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

