STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.01

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 5861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,366 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 142,828 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

