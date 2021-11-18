Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 18th (FREQ, FVRR, GDRX, GRCL, GRTX, ICVX, IMAB, INVO, IZEA, JRSH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 18th:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

