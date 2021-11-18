Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 18th (ACCMF, CFLT, CGC, CRON, CRWD, DDAIF, ENJY, FREY, LTCH, NKTX)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 18th:

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Clyde Space AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Clyde Space AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.