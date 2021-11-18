Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 18th (ACCMF, CFLT, CGC, CRON, CRWD, DDAIF, ENJY, FREY, LTCH, NKTX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 18th:

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

