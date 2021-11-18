Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 18th (AZN, BBVA, KBX, NETI, NPCE, NSIT, OFC, OLO, OMI, PCRFY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 18th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get AstraZeneca PLC alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.20 ($7.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

was given a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.