Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 18th (ASAZY, ATCO, BA, BBY, COVTY, EDR, EVH, GPRO, GWLLF, HAIN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 18th:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a top pick rating.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.20 price target on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

