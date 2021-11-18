Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $104,510.64 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. 57,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after acquiring an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

