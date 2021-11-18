Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 57,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,896 shares of company stock worth $1,691,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.