Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 57,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,896 shares of company stock worth $1,691,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
