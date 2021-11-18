StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,520,000.

NASDAQ:APACU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09.

