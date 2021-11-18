Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.54 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $99.54 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00220293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00089101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

