Strong 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.02 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $671.03 or 0.01157149 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $92.78 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,840.71 or 0.99742053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.54 or 0.06948652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

