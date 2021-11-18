Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STBI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 6,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

