Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 86.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of 90.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUBCY. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 20,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.93. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

