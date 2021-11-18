Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,113,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.55 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

