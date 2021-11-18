Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $342.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

