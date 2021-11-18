Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group comprises about 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Summit Financial Group worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 172,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $349.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

