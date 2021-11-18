Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

