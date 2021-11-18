Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $146,000.

HDV opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

