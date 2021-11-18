Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Summit Financial Group worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SMMF stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $349.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

